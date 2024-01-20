Divine Deablo's Breakout Season: A Game-Changer for the Raiders

When the Las Vegas Raiders selected linebacker Divine Deablo in the 2021 NFL Draft, they saw raw talent and potential. Three seasons later, Deablo has not only honed his skills but also emerged as a cornerstone of the Raiders defense, recording a career-best performance in the 2023 NFL season.

Deablo's Ascend in the NFL

In his third season, Deablo recorded 106 combined tackles, making him the second-highest tackler on the team, trailing only his teammate Robert Spillane. But it wasn't just the sheer number of tackles that stood out. Deablo also recorded four tackles for losses, two passes defensed, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and one sack, starting in 15 out of 16 games. These statistics are a testament to his versatility and his ability to impact games in different ways.

A Crucial Decision for the Raiders

As Deablo approaches the fourth year of his rookie contract, the Raiders are faced with a significant decision: whether to extend his contract before he becomes a free agent next year. Given his upward trajectory and the valuable role he plays in the team's defense, it seems like a no-brainer for the Raiders to lock him in for the long term. The team's defense was among the best in 2023, and Deablo's consistent production was a key factor in that.

From Injury to Improvement

Deablo's rise wasn't without challenges. In the 2022 season, he was off to a solid start, but an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars saw him placed on injured reserve for the remainder of that season. Despite this setback, he finished fourth in combined tackles for the team. His resilience and ability to bounce back from adversity underscore his potential, making him a valuable asset for the Raiders.

Looking Ahead: NFL Scouting Combine and Draft

As the NFL shifts its focus to the upcoming Scouting Combine and Draft, scheduled from February 27 to March 4, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and April 25-27, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan, respectively, the Raiders will have to strategize. Holding the No. 13 overall pick, they have a chance to further strengthen their team, with Deablo already proving to be a worthy investment.