Divided Families National Registry Act: A Hope for Korean American Families

In a bipartisan move that resonates with the pain of thousands of Korean American families, U.S. Representatives Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) and Michelle Steel (R-CA) have introduced a ground-breaking bill, the Divided Families National Registry Act. The act seeks to bridge the chasm left by the Korean War, enabling Korean Americans to reconnect with their kin in North Korea, from whom they have been separated for over seven decades.

Aiming to Heal Wounds of the Past

This legislation proposes the creation of a national registry, a repository of information on Korean Americans and their relatives in North Korea, whether they are still alive or have passed away. The registry, which would be managed under the aegis of the U.S. State Department, is aimed at facilitating the reconnection of families, either physically or through digital means.

Modeled After Successful Reunion Initiatives

The Divided Families National Registry Act is inspired by the family reunion meetings that have been organized by the South and North Korean governments. These meetings have proven successful, reuniting over 44,000 families, and setting a precedent for the potential success of this legislation.

Enhancing Cooperation Between Nations

The bill not only aims to address the deeply ingrained pain of Korean American families but also signifies an effort to foster cooperation between the U.S. and North Korea in resolving these long-standing family separations. Representative Wexton was particularly moved by the stories of displaced families she heard during a congressional delegation visit to South Korea, including the Korean Demilitarized Zone, in July 2022.

In conclusion, the Divided Families National Registry Act is a significant step towards healing the wounds of a war-torn past. It gives Korean American families a ray of hope, a chance to reunite with their loved ones, and a platform to share their stories. This legislation is the embodiment of the power of politics to effect change and bring about reconciliation at the most human level.