Diversity Shifts in Economics: Progress and Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
In the realm of economics, the past five years have been a transformative period, with a marked shift towards diversity. Historically, the field has been criticized for its lack of diversity, with underrepresentation of women and ethnic minorities often mistakenly attributed to different preferences or lesser skills. Today, however, discrimination and hostile environments are acknowledged as significant deterrents for diverse groups pursuing careers in economics.

Organizational Efforts Towards Inclusivity

Organizations like the American Economic Association (AEA) and Europe’s Centre for Economic Policy Research have been instrumental in changing this narrative. Their efforts to foster a more inclusive culture have resulted in notable improvements, such as increased representation of women in economics and a more inclusive seminar culture.

Perception of Improvement, Yet Challenges Persist

As per data presented at the AEA’s annual meeting, there is a general perception of improvement, despite women still expressing less satisfaction than men with the climate in economics. Nonetheless, the journey to inclusivity is fraught with challenges, with an aggressive culture persisting in certain subfields and concerns about tokenism and backlash looming large.

Fragmentation and the Cost of Collaboration

There are also worries that efforts towards inclusivity might unintentionally fragment the profession. A working paper indicates that junior female academics are initiating fewer research projects, especially with male colleagues, because of a perceived higher cost of collaboration.

Future Challenges and the Need for Greater Socio-economic Diversity

Future challenges include a recent Supreme Court ruling that could impact affirmative action and the pressing need for greater socio-economic diversity within the field. The road to a more diverse and inclusive economics profession is long and winding, but the wheels of change have been set in motion.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

