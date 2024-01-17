Diverse Powered Brands: Facilitating Diversity in the Beverage Alcohol Industry

Diverse Powered Brands (DPB) has achieved a significant breakthrough in enhancing diversity in the beverage alcohol industry. Leveraging its centralized B2B global digital catalog, DPB has helped seven diverse-owned, led, and made brands secure placement in Target stores. This was orchestrated through a 'Shark Tank'-like pitch event at Target Headquarters in Minneapolis.

Revolutionizing Supplier Selection

The pitch day provided a platform for 13 suppliers to articulate their narratives and showcase their brands to the Target wine buying team. The brands selected from this event represent an array of diverse categories, including BIPOC, Disabled, LGBTQIA+, Veteran, and Women. This event was part of the benefits offered to annual subscribers of the DPB catalog, ensuring that participants did not incur any charges.

DPB: A Disruptor and Accelerator

DPB's innovative approach is disrupting and accelerating the beverage alcohol industry. By connecting diverse suppliers with buyers and investors, DPB streamlines the discovery and sales process. The platform's ability to facilitate such connections underscores its growing influence within the industry. The selected suppliers also had the opportunity to engage with executives from other major industry players, broadening their exposure.

The Road Ahead

DPB is gearing up for the 2024 Pitch Day and is encouraging qualified suppliers to register. The company is also set to attend the WSWA Access LIVE conference, where a significant announcement is expected. This move underlines DPB's commitment to promoting diversity within the beverage alcohol and hospitality industry.

The success of DPB's pitch day and the subsequent placement of diverse brands in Target stores signals a shift towards more inclusive practices within the industry. It is a testament to the power of platforms like DPB in fostering diversity and inclusivity in the corporate world.