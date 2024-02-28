Dive into Sedona's Past: Verde Valley Museum's Archaeology Class Marks Heritage Month

To celebrate Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the Verde Valley Archaeology Center and Museum (VVAC) is offering an enlightening class on the archaeology of Sedona and the Verde Valley. Scheduled for March 1 and 2, under the guidance of Ken Zoll, Executive Director Emeritus, attendees will embark on a journey through the region's rich archaeological history.

Advertisment

Exploring Ancient Civilizations

Participants will delve into the prehistoric, protohistoric, and historic periods of Sedona and the Verde Valley. The class aims to uncover the mysteries of ancient rock art, astronomical practices, and pottery dating and identification. This initiative reflects VVAC's commitment to educational outreach and archaeological preservation. By offering a detailed exploration of these topics, Zoll intends to ignite a passion for local history and archaeology among attendees.

Engagement and Accessibility

Advertisment

Recognizing the importance of community involvement, the VVAC has made this class accessible to a wide audience. Members and volunteers benefit from discounted rates, though advance registration is required to secure a spot. This approach not only fosters a deeper connection between the community and its historical roots but also supports the museum's mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the preservation and management of the region's archaeological legacy.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The VVAC stands as the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service for Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments, highlighting its pivotal role in the conservation of Sedona and the Verde Valley's archaeological sites. Through educational programs like this archaeology class, the VVAC aims to promote awareness and appreciation for the area's rich cultural heritage, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

As the class unfolds, participants will gain invaluable insights into the ancient practices and civilizations that once thrived in Sedona and the Verde Valley. This educational endeavor not only enriches the community's understanding of their cultural heritage but also underscores the significance of archaeological preservation in narrating the human story.