District Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun, Drug Charges: Faces 20 Years

Clarence Faulkner, a 42-year-old with a history of felony convictions, has admitted to federal charges stemming from a November incident involving gun and drug possession. Discovered by Metropolitan Police Department officers during a routine patrol, Faulkner's unattended Acura contained not only illegal substances such as PCP, cocaine, and marijuana but also a short-barreled rifle. With a sentencing scheduled for May, he now confronts the possibility of two decades behind bars and a hefty fine reaching up to $1 million.

Unexpected Discovery on 61st Street NE

It was during a routine patrol that officers stumbled upon an idling sedan, leading them to Faulkner's parked vehicle. Inside, they found evidence of serious criminal activity: a substantial quantity of drugs and a short-barreled rifle. The items inside the car, including a wallet and mail, linked the Acura directly to Faulkner, leading to his arrest on the scene.

Prior Convictions and Legal Repercussions

Faulkner's legal troubles are compounded by his history of felony convictions, which include unlawful possession of a firearm. His most recent guilty plea to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine underscores the gravity of his continued disregard for the law. The potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine highlights the serious consequences of his actions.

Awaiting Sentencing

As Faulkner awaits sentencing in May, the case serves as a potent reminder of the stringent penalties associated with gun and drug offenses, especially for those with prior convictions. The outcome of this case could set a significant precedent for similar cases, stressing the importance of legal compliance and the severe repercussions for those who choose to contravene federal laws.