District Court of Guam Opens Paid Internship for College Juniors, Seniors; Applications Due April 19, 2024

The District Court of Guam has announced a unique opportunity for juniors and seniors currently enrolled in a four-year college degree program, signaling a significant push towards educating the next generation about the intricacies of the legal system. With the application deadline set for April 19, 2024, the one-year term paid internship begins on or after June 3, 2024, and concludes by May 30, 2025. Offering a competitive hourly wage ranging from $15.21 to $19.03, this program not only aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience but also to financially support the participants.

Eligibility and Application Process

To be considered for this prestigious internship, candidates must be juniors or seniors during the 2024-2025 academic year, enrolled full-time and in good standing at an accredited college or university. The program seeks individuals working towards degrees in pre-law, criminal justice, business administration, or related disciplines. Applicants are expected to demonstrate exceptional organizational skills, academic achievement, an appreciation for diversity and inclusion, and a professional demeanor suitable for a law or professional office environment. Interested students can apply by submitting a comprehensive application packet, including a cover letter, resume, character reference, and the official Judicial Employment application form, either electronically or in person.

Internship Structure and Responsibilities

This internship offers full-time positions during the summer semester and part-time positions during the fall and spring semesters, accommodating academic schedules. Interns will experience rotations across various departments, including judges' chambers, the Office of the Clerk, and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services office. Responsibilities may encompass observing court proceedings, assisting with jury matters, supporting community outreach events, conducting research, and performing clerical tasks. This hands-on experience aims to foster a deep understanding of the federal judiciary system.

Conditions of Employment and Further Information

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents intending to seek citizenship. The selection process includes a comprehensive background check and adherence to the Code of Conduct for Judiciary Employees. This internship not only offers a competitive salary but also the invaluable opportunity to observe and participate in the judicial process, providing a foundation for future careers in law, criminal justice, and public administration.

As the deadline approaches, potential candidates are encouraged to review their eligibility and prepare their application packets. This internship represents a unique chance to engage with the legal system from the inside, offering insights and experiences that are rarely available to college students. For those interested in law, governance, or public service, the District Court of Guam's internship program could be the stepping stone towards a fulfilling career.