District 9 Enforces Road Restrictions Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Adverse weather conditions have triggered a series of road restrictions and closures in District 9, prompting the implementation of chain controls on several routes to ensure motorists' safety. The situation on the grounds is continuously evolving with whiteout conditions reported, necessitating these measures.

Highway 395 and its Affected Sections

Significant among these restrictions are the R1 chain controls on parts of Highway 395. These controls extend from 17 miles north of Bishop to 1 mile north of Junction 203. The intensity of the weather conditions necessitates the extension of R2 chain controls from this point up to Bridgeport. Furthermore, R1 chain controls are also in effect from Bridgeport to Walker Canyon and from the Junction of 395 to Mammoth Mountain Inn on Highway 203.

State of Other Highways

The weather has also affected other routes. Notably, Highway 202 remains free of restrictions while Highway 190 is fully closed from 395 to Junction 136 due to dense fog. The fog is not limited to this stretch, and advisories are in place for other segments of the highway. R1 and R2 chain controls are also in place on Highways 182, 168W, and 168E. On the other hand, Highways 178, 136, 58, and 14 remain without restrictions.

Winter Closures

Additionally, several winter closures are in effect, including the Tioga Pass, Sonora Pass, Monitor Pass, North June Lake Loop, Westbound Aspendell, Mono Mills Road, Bodie Road, and Red's Meadow. These closures are seasonal and scheduled to reopen later in the year.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Nevada Road Conditions are providing updated information via toll-free numbers to keep travelers informed.