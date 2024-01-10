en English
Travel & Tourism

Distressing Airbnb Experience Sparks Online Outcry and Results in Refund

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Distressing Airbnb Experience Sparks Online Outcry and Results in Refund

Imagine booking a home-away-from-home for a month, only to be greeted by a grim reality upon arrival. This was the unsettling experience of Melanie Rio, a Washington D.C. writer, who found herself in a distressing predicament after renting an Airbnb apartment.

Unpleasant Discoveries

Rio had booked a third-floor walk-up apartment via Airbnb, costing $2,500 for a one-month stay. However, what she discovered upon her arrival was a series of disappointments and health hazards. The apartment was dirty, leaky, and infested with cockroaches and mouse droppings. The advertised furniture was replaced with subpar substitutes, including a futon in place of the couch. The heating system was malfunctioning amidst the winter cold, and the stove bore mismatched knobs, dangerously turning the gas on but not off.

Customer Service Woes

When Rio sought assistance from the host and Airbnb’s customer service, she found herself caught in a bureaucratic tangle. Her initial requests for refund were denied due to a lack of firm evidence, compelling her to document the apartment’s appalling condition. The situation took a nerve-wracking turn when she found the apartment’s door unlocked, with a screw missing from the deadbolt, raising serious safety concerns.

Online Outcry and Resolution

Left with no other option, Rio decided to take her case to social media, sharing photos and videos of her horror rental situation. The online outcry gained traction, prompting Airbnb to reconsider her case. After a grueling back-and-forth, Airbnb finally agreed to issue a refund. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of short-term rental services and underscores the importance of reliable customer service and effective issue resolution protocols.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

