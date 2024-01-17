Distressed Man Threatens to Leap from Riverside Freeway Bridge, Causes Traffic Disruption

In a dramatic incident near downtown Riverside, a distressed man threatened to leap from a freeway connector bridge, causing a significant disruption in traffic and sparking a swift response from law enforcement. The incident, which unfolded on the northbound Interstate 215 connector to the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway, began shortly after 1 p.m.

Disturbed Man Straddles Bridge Edge

An unidentified man parked his red sedan on the bridge, his hands clutching his head as he peered over the edge. Onlookers, alarmed at the sight, promptly alerted authorities. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene to find the man straddling the precipice of the bridge, seemingly ready to plunge into the traffic below.

Freeway Closure and Traffic Disruption

For the safety of all involved, officers instituted a complete closure of the connector and the northbound I-215 at Blaine Street. The resulting traffic congestion was severe enough for authorities to issue a SigAlert at 1:30 p.m., warning motorists of the extensive disruption.

Successful Negotiation and Surrender

Crisis negotiators from the Riverside Police Department were summoned, but before their arrival, the man retreated from his precarious position. At 1:53 p.m., in a moment of relief for all, the man surrendered to the CHP officers. The freeway was reopened around 2 p.m., allowing traffic to resume its normal flow. Subsequently, the man was transported to Riverside Community Hospital for a thorough evaluation.