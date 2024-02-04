Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Welcomes New DVC Tower: Progress Report

The iconic Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, a beloved landmark of Walt Disney World, is currently witnessing a major expansion with the construction of a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) tower. This ambitious addition to the resort is strategically situated at the site of the erstwhile Luau Cove and the Spirit of Aloha dinner show, delicately perched along the tranquil edge of Seven Seas Lagoon and seamlessly adjacent to existing Polynesian edifices.

Construction Progress: A Bird's Eye View

The new DVC tower, visible from the Walt Disney World Monorail, presents a tripartite structural design with the center section soaring higher than the flanking wings. Recent developments in the construction process have unveiled a significant progression in the paintwork, particularly on the side facing the iconic Monorail track. Multiple layers of a sophisticated cream-brown paint have been meticulously applied, with a lighter hue gracing the lower part of the structure. Three well-defined shades, namely dark brown, light brown, and cream, create distinct lines on the tower's exterior, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Installation Ongoing: Balcony Walls and Railings

On closer inspection, crews are seen to be actively engaged in installing sheathing on the balcony walls. However, the final and permanent railings are yet to be put in place. The presence of scaffolding around the building is a clear indicator of the ongoing paintwork.

Anticipated Opening: Within The Year

While the exact date of the tower's grand opening remains a mystery, it is scheduled to welcome guests within the year. Upon completion, the tower will be integrated into the condo association of the current DVC accommodations at the resort, marking an exciting new chapter in the history of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.