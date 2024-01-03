en English
Business

Disney’s Economic Impact on Florida: A $40 Billion Question

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
In an effort to change the narrative surrounding its economic contribution to Florida, Disney has launched a public relations campaign. The campaign, broadcasted through television ads, features thankful small-business owners discussing the positive impact of Disney on their ventures. This move comes in response to negative perceptions following critical comments made by Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, towards the renowned theme park company.

Disney’s Economic Claim

Disney’s campaign centers around the claim that the company injects $40 billion annually into Florida’s economy. Notably, this assertion has been reported widely by national media outlets, including Forbes, often without an in-depth analysis of the methodology used to arrive at this figure. The origin of this claim traces back to a study conducted by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Disney itself. Neither Disney nor Oxford Economics has been forthcoming in disclosing the full details of the study.

Employment and Economic Impact

According to the Oxford Economics study, Disney’s economic footprint in Florida is significant. It asserts that Disney directly employs 82,000 people and indirectly creates another 181,000 jobs. The study also highlights the contribution of $21 billion in direct spending and $3.1 billion in state and local taxes. However, critics are skeptical about these figures, arguing that the impact studies are often exaggerated and fail to consider the nature of the jobs created.

Quality of Jobs Under Scrutiny

One of the main criticisms is that many of the jobs created through Disney’s operations are low-wage positions. These roles often lead to local financial burdens, with underpaid tourism workers relying heavily on charity. Although Disney’s starting wages are higher than average within the tourism industry, critics argue that the full scope of the economic impact, including the quality of jobs and spending Disney supports, remains to be scrutinized.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

