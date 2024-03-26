Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Comes to Life: Georgia Home Lists for $2.2 Million

Calling all Disney enthusiasts and real estate aficionados! A unique residence in Duluth, Georgia, inspired by Disneyland's iconic Haunted Mansion attraction, has come on the market with an asking price of $2.2 million. This architectural marvel not only captures the whimsical essence of the beloved ride but also offers a luxurious living experience with its expansive layout and modern amenities.

Architectural Elegance Meets Disney Magic

Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, the exterior of this 9,467 square foot property mirrors the New Orleans-inspired aesthetic of the original Disneyland attraction, complete with a wraparound porch and cast iron accents. A replica of the Haunted Mansion plaque welcomes visitors at the front entryway, setting the stage for an enchanting experience. Inside, the home transitions from fantasy to functionality, boasting six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an open-concept living area designed for contemporary living. The interiors are tastefully decorated, avoiding the eerie ambiance of the ride while still nodding to its design elements.

Luxury Living with a Twist

Every corner of the house reveals grandeur and an eye for detail. The primary suite offers a private oasis with two walk-in closets, a dressing suite, and a personal porch for unwinding. The heart of the home, the kitchen, features modern appliances and a generously sized island, making it a perfect gathering spot for family and friends. For entertainment, the residence boasts a sunroom with panoramic views of the surrounding greenery, a rooftop deck with a hot tub, and a two-tier basement equipped with a full bar and media room.

A Nod to Disney's Ongoing Legacy

The real charm of this property lies in its ability to blend the fantastical elements of Disney with the comforts of modern living. It's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Haunted Mansion, which continues to inspire and entertain guests at Disneyland. Coinciding with the home's listing, Disneyland announced a major renovation of the Haunted Mansion ride, promising to enhance its appeal while preserving its classic allure. This unique property not only offers a chance to own a piece of Disney magic but also serves as a celebration of creativity and imagination.

As the Haunted Mansion embarks on a new chapter with its renovation, the listing of this Georgia home invites Disney lovers to live out their fantasies in a real-world setting. Blending nostalgia with luxury, this property stands as a monument to the enduring legacy of one of Disneyland's most cherished attractions. It's more than just a residence; it's an opportunity to own a piece of history and experience the enchantment of Disney every day.