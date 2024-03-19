Disneyland's Critter Country Revamp: Princess Tiana Stores Set to Enchant Visitors

Exciting changes are afoot at Disneyland Resort as Critter Country prepares for a magical transformation. In a move that celebrates Disney's beloved film 'The Princess and the Frog', the area will soon welcome two new retail stores, Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club, following a temporary closure starting May 1. This development aims to immerse guests further into the vibrant world of Princess Tiana, her friends, and the enchanting Bayou.

Magical Merchandise Meets Bayou Charm

With Ray's Berets taking over the space once occupied by The Briar Patch, visitors can look forward to an array of accessories, apparel, and toys inspired by Tiana's firefly friend Ray. Meanwhile, Louis' Critter Club will captivate guests on the hunt for unique home decor and additional accessories celebrating Tiana's jazz-playing alligator buddy Louis. Situated to the left of Pooh Corner, this store promises to be a treasure trove for fans of the animated classic and its memorable characters.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure: A New Chapter

Complementing the retail experience, Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set to offer guests a musical journey through the Bayou, showcasing Princess Tiana's life post-Mardi Gras. This attraction, along with the newly announced stores, builds upon the presence of Tiana's Palace restaurant and Eudora's Chic Boutique in New Orleans Square, further expanding the Princess Tiana-themed footprint within Disneyland Resort. The addition seeks to provide an immersive experience that celebrates the culture, music, and spirit of the Bayou.

A Cultural Celebration and Continued Legacy

The introduction of these stores and the reimagined attraction marks a significant moment in Disneyland's history, reflecting Disney's ongoing efforts to diversify its theme park experiences and honor its rich storytelling heritage. By bringing Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the surrounding retail experiences to life, Disneyland Resort is set to offer visitors a unique blend of entertainment, cultural celebration, and shopping that resonates with fans of all ages.

As Disneyland Resort prepares for this enchanting transformation, the anticipation among Disney enthusiasts and Princess Tiana fans continues to grow. This development not only promises to enrich the Disneyland experience with new stories and adventures but also underscores Disney's commitment to creating diverse, inclusive, and magical experiences for all its guests. With the temporary closure of Critier Country marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter, the spirit of the Bayou is set to cast its spell over Disneyland, inviting visitors to step into a world where dreams come to life in the most enchanting ways.