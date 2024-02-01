Disney World to Open New Epcot Wedding Venue with Exclusive Princess-Inspired Gowns

Disney World has revealed plans to debut a new wedding venue at Epcot in Orlando, Florida, with bookings opening for January 2025. Located in the World Celebration Gardens, the venue will offer private, after-hours ceremonies and receptions, complete with a captivating lighting display on Spaceship Earth, the park's iconic geosphere, choreographed to music. The new offering is a testament to Disney's growth as a global wedding destination, with options spanning across their theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships, including Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Stepping Up

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is the driving force behind this venture, demonstrating their commitment to creating magical experiences for couples worldwide. The new Epcot venue aligns with their existing offerings, such as unique carriages like the Cinderella Coach and the Disney Fairy Tale Carriage. March 2024 will see the introduction of the new Cinderella Platinum Coach, inspired by the beloved classic Disney love story, at Disneyland Resort in California.

A Fairy Tale Collection For Modern Princesses

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has also unveiled their 2024 collection of princess-inspired wedding gowns. Created in partnership with Allure Bridals, the collection features 18 gowns, each embodying a different Disney princess. The gowns integrate unique details and fabrics to capture the spirit and style of each princess, ranging from Ariel to Belle, Tiana, Pocahontas, and beyond.

Disney's Transforming Landscape

Disney's new wedding venue and bridal collection represent a significant expansion of its offerings, signaling its ambition to become the go-to destination for unforgettable wedding celebrations. With the World Celebration Gardens offering over 100 immersive themed locations across Disney theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships, and the introduction of the Cinderella Platinum Coach and the princess-inspired gown collection, Disney is crafting an enchanting narrative that blends fairy tales with modern love stories.