Travel & Tourism

Disney Parks Reimagine Attractions: A New Era of Inclusive Storytelling

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Disney Parks Reimagine Attractions: A New Era of Inclusive Storytelling

Disney World and Disneyland, two of the most beloved amusement parks in the world, are set to undergo significant transformations of their popular attractions to further enhance guest experiences.

Back to Roots: The Adventureland Treehouse

Ever since it first opened its gates in 1955, Disneyland has been a beacon of imagination and innovation. The Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, one of the original attractions, closed in 1999 and reopened as Tarzan’s Treehouse. However, in November 2021, the treehouse closed once again for refurbishments. With the turn of the new year, the attraction has reopened as the Adventureland Treehouse, reverting to its original inspiration and paying homage to Disney’s rich history.

From Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

One of the more prominent transformations is taking place in both Orlando and Anaheim. Splash Mountain, known for its thrilling drops and catchy tunes, was closed in early 2023 after facing criticism for its original theme, which was based on a movie that was considered racially insensitive. In its place, Disney has announced the introduction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This new ride, inspired by The Princess and the Frog, is set to open its gates in 2024, bringing a taste of New Orleans and a piece of Disney’s first African-American princess’s story to life.

A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Star Tours and Season of the Force

Star Wars fans can also expect new adventures. Star Tours will receive new stories and characters in 2024. The specifics are being kept under wraps, ensuring that visitors will be in for a surprise. Disneyland’s Season of the Force event will further cater to Star Wars enthusiasts, as it brings back Hyperspace Mountain and offers themed merchandise and food.

A Sea of Changes: The Little Mermaid and Country Bear Jamboree

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also gearing up for the debut of a new theatrical production based on The Little Mermaid in 2024. Meanwhile, the Country Bear Jamboree attraction is receiving a makeover. It will be reimagined with new songs and an act honoring the Grand Ole Opry, introducing reinterpreted Disney songs in various country music styles. The opening date for the reimagined attraction is yet to be announced.

These transformations are not merely cosmetic changes; they are a testament to Disney’s commitment to evolve with the times and its dedication to creating rich, culturally inclusive experiences for its guests. The anticipation is palpable as Disney fans around the globe eagerly await the unveiling of these reimagined attractions.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

