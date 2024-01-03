en English
Business

Disney Informed of Blackwells Capital’s Intention to Nominate Board Members

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Disney Informed of Blackwells Capital's Intention to Nominate Board Members

The Walt Disney Company, fondly known as Disney, has been apprised that Blackwells Capital LLC, along with its affiliates collectively referred to as Blackwells, plans to nominate three individuals for election to Disney’s Board of Directors at the forthcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Disney’s existing Board comprises experienced, diverse, and highly qualified members who are committed to ensuring long-term performance, strategic growth, business transformation, succession planning, and enhancing shareholder value.

Board Review and Preliminary Materials

The Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board will evaluate the nominees proposed by Blackwells and subsequently provide a recommendation. Disney is set to file preliminary materials related to the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will include the Board’s recommended director nominees. However, at present, no action is required from the shareholders.

Disney’s Forward-Looking Statements

The communication from Disney also includes forward-looking statements about the company’s expectations and plans, which are grounded in current views and assumptions but are subject to change based on a variety of factors that could impact the company’s operations and performance. These factors encompass economic conditions, competition, health concerns, political and military developments, regulatory changes, technological advancements, labor market conditions, weather events, natural disasters, content availability, and other unforeseen events.

Risks and Considerations Outlined

The Company has delineated additional risks and considerations in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and other SEC filings. Disney also has plans to file a proxy statement with the SEC for the 2024 Annual Meeting, and has urged investors to read it with due caution when it becomes accessible. Information about Disney’s executive officers and directors can be found in its Annual Report and other SEC filings.

Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

