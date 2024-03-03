Disney Classics Bloom in EPCOT's Living With the Land: 2024 Flower & Garden Festival Highlights

The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is enchanting visitors with a fresh twist, incorporating beloved Disney stories into the Living With the Land attraction. Classic tales like "The Little Mermaid" and "Alice in Wonderland" have found a new home amidst the greenhouses, offering a unique blend of storytelling and horticulture.

Advertisment

Enchanting Scenes and Classic Tales

Guests embarking on the Living With the Land journey are first greeted with scenes inspired by "The Little Mermaid." A carefully arranged fishing net and bamboo shelving display items reminiscent of Ariel's undersea collection, including a pipe and a creatively reimagined candelabra. Following this, a tribute to "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" features a quaint wishing well and garden gnomes representing each of the dwarfs, with a single red apple nodding to the iconic poisoned fruit.

Whimsical Additions and Familiar Faces

Advertisment

The journey continues with a nod to "Winnie the Pooh," where a picnic scene overflows with food and "hunny" pots, alongside Rabbit's humorously misspelled vegetable garden. The final vignette transports visitors to an "Alice in Wonderland" tea party set in an edible flower garden, complete with giant playing cards, a checkered tablecloth, and a sneaky blue caterpillar.

A Festive Fusion of Flora and Fantasy

This innovative integration of Disney stories into the Living With the Land greenhouses highlights the festival's aim to blend the art of storytelling with the natural beauty of the floral world. It not only exemplifies the creativity behind the festival's design but also offers guests a unique way to engage with their favorite Disney characters and stories in a lush, living environment.

As the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues, these imaginative displays underscore the enduring appeal of Disney tales and the universal joy of discovery they inspire. With each greenhouse scene, the festival bridges the gap between fantasy and nature, inviting guests of all ages to explore the magical intersections of their favorite stories and the botanical world.