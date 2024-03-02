Disney Animation Legend John Musker to Enlighten PennWest Edinboro Students

PennWest University Edinboro is gearing up for an extraordinary weekend as legendary Disney animator John Musker, the creative mind behind classics like 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Aladdin', is scheduled to visit on March 15 and 16. This exclusive event, highlighted by a presentation, master class, and a public talk, is set to captivate both students and the local community, offering a rare glimpse into the world of animation from one of its most celebrated figures.

Animating Dreams into Reality

On March 15, Edinboro art students will have the privilege of attending a presentation and master class led by Musker himself. The session will include a critique of student works, providing an invaluable learning opportunity directly from an industry stalwart. Musker's visit is not just a chance for students to learn but a moment to inspire the next generation of animators with stories from his 40-year career that helped define the Disney animation renaissance.

A Day with The Animation Maestro

Following the exclusive student sessions, the event opens up to the public on March 16 at 1 p.m. in the Louis C. Cole Auditorium's Memorial Hall. Attendees will be treated to a screening of Musker’s short film 'I'm Hip', followed by a question and answer session. This segment of Musker's visit is a chance for broader community engagement, allowing animation enthusiasts and fans of his work to gain insights into the creative processes behind some of Disney’s most beloved films.

Legacy of Creativity and Inspiration

Michael Genz, head of the Edinboro animation program, emphasizes the significance of Musker's visit, noting his role in ushering in the second renaissance of the Walt Disney Feature Animation company. The event underscores PennWest's commitment to providing its students with unparalleled access to industry leaders. Musker's legacy is a testament to the power of storytelling and creativity, qualities that the university hopes to instill in its students.

As the animation community and local residents anticipate this landmark event, the visit of John Musker to PennWest University Edinboro stands as a beacon of inspiration. It highlights the importance of learning from those who have paved the way in the creative industries and the impact of their legacies on future generations. This unique opportunity promises not only to enlighten but also to celebrate the enduring magic of animation.