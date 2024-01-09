Dismissed Basketball Coach Cries Foul After Antisemitic Incident

In a startling incident that unfolded on the basketball court of Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, New York, the former coach, Bryan Williams, and one of his players were dismissed following allegations of antisemitic slurs directed at players from the Leffell School, a private Jewish institution. The event, which took place on January 4th, escalated to a point where security was called in to escort the Leffell School players off the court. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about antisemitism, sportsmanship, and accountability.

Williams’ Perspective

Williams, who hails from New Rochelle, has vehemently denied that he heard any offensive remarks during the game and expressed his disappointment over the dismissal. He believes that he was made a scapegoat by the Yonkers school district, which he asserts treated him unfairly by removing him and one of his players from the team. Williams insists that his team played appropriately and that he had advised them to act properly against the Jewish team.

The Aftermath

Following the incident, Yonkers Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Luis Rodriguez and Mayor Mike Spano issued a statement condemning the hatred and apologizing to the Leffell team. The incident has been strongly criticized by the CEO of the American Jewish Committee and has caught the attention of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who called for an end to hate and antisemitism. The school district has pledged to provide further counseling and guided training sessions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Personal Accounts & Investigation

Robin Bosworth, a senior player from the Leffell School, wrote an op-ed in which she described the Roosevelt team as playing rough and making anti-Jewish statements, including shouting ‘Free Palestine’. The investigation by Yonkers Public Schools involved a thorough review of videos and interviews. However, Williams questions the comprehensive nature of this investigation and expresses regret, especially for the seniors he has coached for years, for not being able to finish the season.