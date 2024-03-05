Discover Cortlandt: New York's Hidden Gem Poised for Business and Lifestyle Growth

Many developers, businesses, and commercial realtors in southern Westchester and New York City might not be aware of Cortlandt, a hidden gem along the Hudson River, less than an hour train ride from midtown, ready to redefine their expectations for work, life, and play. Cortlandt presents a compelling opportunity for investment, boasting commercial spaces that offer twice the space for half the cost, a willing and educated workforce, and a lifestyle that's hard to match anywhere else in the region.

The Sustainable Master Plan: A Blueprint for Growth

Cortlandt's award-winning Sustainable Master Plan has laid a solid foundation for economic development, focusing on future employment trends and identifying strategic areas for growth. These include a Transit Oriented District, a Medical Oriented District around New York Presbyterian - Hudson Valley Hospital, Cortlandt Boulevard, and the Waterfront Sustainability District. Each district not only serves as a strategic magnet for development but also provides ample opportunities for public/private partnerships in undeveloped or under-developed properties.

Leadership Committed to Economic Activity

Since taking office in January 2022, Town Supervisor Richard Becker has been a driving force behind Cortlandt's economic revitalization. His administration has streamlined the permit process, made significant zoning changes to encourage economic activity, and employed an outside consultant to expedite the Planning Board process. These initiatives reflect a broader interpretation of the zoning code, facilitating the conversion of existing buildings to new uses with just a building permit. Becker's open-door policy underscores his commitment to welcoming entrepreneurs, small businesses, and commercial developers to Cortlandt.

A Prime Location with Unmatched Amenities

Cortlandt spans 40 square miles, including 15 miles of riverfront, over 40 recreational sites, a major shopping corridor, and targeted enclaves of small businesses within friendly residential neighborhoods. Its strategic location, a mere 35-minute drive to two commercial airports, access to two Metro-North stations, an Amtrak station, and major highways, makes Cortlandt an ideal place for businesses looking to grow. With more than $160 million committed to enhancing infrastructure and maintaining low property taxes, Cortlandt's fiscal integrity and commitment to economic growth are clear.

With an average household income of $119,000 and an average age of 41.7 years, Cortlandt is not just a market ripe for goods and services but a community where life and business thrive in harmony. The town's ongoing commitment to sustainable development, economic growth, and quality of life makes it a beacon for those seeking new opportunities. Cortlandt is more than a hidden gem; it's a bright future waiting to be discovered. What works for you? Let Cortlandt turn your vision into reality.