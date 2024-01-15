Discord Employee Shares Personal Layoff Experience Amid Company’s Workforce Reduction

Chloe Shih, a former worker at Discord, has brought her job loss experience to the public eye in a heartfelt video. The layoff came as part of the company’s workforce reduction of 17%, which has impacted 170 employees. Shih’s video, which captured the moment she was notified of her termination, resonates deeply with the emotional upheaval that such events can cause, particularly for those who have committed years of their lives to an organization.

Layoff Announcement and Aftermath

Shih, who had been with Discord for over two years, recorded herself as she waited apprehensively for an official email to seal her employment status. The confirmation from HR arrived soon after, verifying that her role was indeed affected by the reduction in force. Shih’s candid video reveals a significant emotional toll, further heightened by the fact that she had recently purchased a house.

Personal Response and Reflection

Following the layoff, Shih took to LinkedIn to express her sentiments and thoughts. She acknowledged the emotional strain of the event but also underlined that the layoffs were not a reflection of the employees’ work, merit, or value. In her post, she drew attention to the multitude of talented individuals across different functions at Discord who were affected by the layoffs, emphasizing the human side of corporate decisions.

Discord’s Position and Future Plans

Discord’s CEO, James Citron, stated that the decision to reduce staff was made with the intent to enhance the organization’s focus and agility. The layoff is reported to be the largest for Discord to date, following a smaller cut of 4% of its staff in the previous August. As the tech industry continues to evolve, companies like Discord are forced to make tough decisions that affect their employees and the broader community.