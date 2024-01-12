en English
Business

Discord Announces Major Job Cuts Amidst Rapid Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Discord, the widely-used communication platform, in a major shakeup, has announced its largest job cuts to date. The decision impacts 17% of its total staff, translating into 170 employees across multiple departments.

Layoffs Attributed to Rapid Expansion

Discord’s CEO, Jason Citron, attributed the layoffs to the company’s expedited growth during the pandemic. This rapid expansion in 2020 led to an unsustainable workforce and reduced efficiency, thereby necessitating the decision to cut back on staffing and rework its operations. This move is seen as an attempt to sharpen the company’s focus and enhance its agility amidst a highly competitive tech landscape.

Support for Affected Employees

All affected employees have been offered severance packages. These packages include five months salary, three months of outplacement services, and access to Modern Health service through the end of the year. Additionally, departing employees will receive an extra week of salary for each year they were employed, along with continued benefit and equity vesting.

Layoffs Signal a Trend in the Tech Industry

This announcement by Discord follows a recent trend of job cuts in major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, Unity, and Twitch. Despite its immense popularity and vast user base, Discord’s struggle with profitability echoes the challenges faced by other players in the tech industry. The industry has been grappling with the implications of rapid expansion followed by the necessity for strategic cutbacks. This series of layoffs, therefore, is indicative of possible broader industry shifts and changes in the competitive landscape.

As Discord navigates these changes and looks towards future profitability, the tech community and affected employees alike will be keenly observing the company’s next moves.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

