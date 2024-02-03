DIRECTV Cuts Off Cox Media Group Stations in Carriage Deal Standoff

In a move that has caused ripples of concern across the media landscape, DIRECTV has precipitated a blackout of all Cox Media Group (CMG) TV stations, effectively denying its customers access to a broad swath of local news, weather, and entertainment content. This decision is the latest in a series of similar actions by DIRECTV, which has been steadily severing ties with hundreds of stations in recent months.

A Dispute Over Carriage Deals

At the heart of the dispute is DIRECTV's refusal to extend negotiations for carriage deals. CMG, a significant player in the media industry, with a range of TV and radio stations as well as digital platforms, has expressed its willingness to negotiate a fair agreement. However, DIRECTV's stance has remained unyielding, leading to the current impasse.

Impact on Local Journalism

Marian Pittman, CMG's Executive Vice President, has strongly criticized DIRECTV's actions, describing them as a deliberate attempt to undermine local journalism. The removal of CMG's stations from DIRECTV's service deprives consumers of a trusted source of local news and entertainment, potentially leaving communities less informed and connected.

CMG's Response and Way Forward

Despite the setback, CMG remains committed to its mission of providing high-quality local news. The company has urged affected viewers to switch to other service providers where CMG's content remains available, such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon/FIOS TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu+Live TV. Meanwhile, it continues to extend an olive branch to DIRECTV, ready to negotiate a fair agreement that would restore CMG's stations to DIRECTV's service.