DIRECTV and TEGNA Resolve Distribution Standoff, Reinstating 64 Stations

In a significant development, DIRECTV and TEGNA have successfully negotiated a new multi-year distribution agreement. This deal reinstates TEGNA’s 64 owned television stations across DIRECTV’s services, which span 51 Nielsen designated markets. DIRECTV subscribers, including those on DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse, will now have access to these stations, marking the end of a period when the stations were unavailable on DIRECTV platforms.

Resolution to the Distribution Standoff

The resolution of this distribution deal has brought relief to many viewers who were cut off from watching their favorite programs on TEGNA-owned stations via DIRECTV platforms. The distribution standoff had lasted for weeks, with both companies blaming each other for the issue, and customers left in the lurch. However, the agreement, announced on Saturday, Jan. 13, has now restored broadcasts from dozens of stations.

Impact on Businesses and Subscribers

This agreement not only affects individual subscribers but also businesses such as bars and restaurants, who will now be able to telecast games on NBC, providing a boost to their services. For instance, the deal allowed customers to watch the Cleveland Browns AFC Wild Card Game, which was aired on WKYC, a TEGNA-owned station, marking a milestone in the resolution process.

About DIRECTV and TEGNA

DIRECTV, a renowned satellite service provider, is known for its high-quality picture format and extensive content offerings. The company provides customers with access to content both at home and on mobile devices via its DIRECTV STREAM app. TEGNA Inc., a leading media company with a focus on community service and innovation, owns several top network affiliates in major markets across the United States, reaching approximately 39 percent of all U.S. television households. In addition to television stations, TEGNA operates multicast networks and offers a variety of marketing solutions, including an over-the-top (OTT) advertising service called Premion.