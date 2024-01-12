en English
Business

Dinsmore & Shohl Opens New Office in Houston Amid Legal Industry Reshuffles

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
U.S. law firm Dinsmore & Shohl has made a strategic move in an effort to broaden its legal market reach by establishing a new office in Houston. The expansion is spearheaded by Sarah Smith, who formerly held a key position in Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith’s Houston office. Along with Smith, a team of six lawyers have transitioned to Dinsmore, underscoring their faith in the firm’s growth game plan, particularly in Texas.

Dinsmore’s Growth and Recent Legal Transitions

Dinsmore has exhibited a compelling growth trajectory, having launched three offices in Florida since 2020 and incorporated a team from Lewis Brisbois in Los Angeles in July. This recent move comes in the wake of a scandal involving Lewis Brisbois and its spinoff firm, Daugherty & Lordan. The controversy centered on the exposure of racist, sexist, antisemitic, and homophobic emails from the founders of the spinoff firm. Smith, however, has asserted that she was not privy to the emails until their public disclosure and that they did not sway her decision to transition.

Further reshuffling in the legal industry has been seen with Husch Blackwell recruiting a team of five lawyers from Lewis Brisbois for its Phoenix office. This string of departures from Lewis Brisbois seems to indicate some level of instability within the firm.

Broader Legal Industry Developments

Other significant updates in the legal industry include Ripple Labs’ share buyback, calls for whistleblowers from Wall Street’s top enforcer, increased activism in mergers and acquisitions, disciplinary actions against a Texas law firm, and a federal court ruling in Iowa. Legal attention has also been drawn to a retrial due to a lawyer’s inattentiveness, recommendations on ESG goals, changes in the Law School Admission Council leadership, and an intellectual property lawsuit.

Moreover, Clyde & Co has been fined for breaches in money laundering regulations, while discussions on license negotiation, retraction of a judicial nominee, the trial date for disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, new law firm mergers, and President Biden’s judicial nominations for 2024 have also been making headlines.

Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

