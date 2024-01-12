Dinsmore & Shohl Opens New Office in Houston Amid Legal Industry Reshuffles

U.S. law firm Dinsmore & Shohl has made a strategic move in an effort to broaden its legal market reach by establishing a new office in Houston. The expansion is spearheaded by Sarah Smith, who formerly held a key position in Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith’s Houston office. Along with Smith, a team of six lawyers have transitioned to Dinsmore, underscoring their faith in the firm’s growth game plan, particularly in Texas.

Dinsmore’s Growth and Recent Legal Transitions

Dinsmore has exhibited a compelling growth trajectory, having launched three offices in Florida since 2020 and incorporated a team from Lewis Brisbois in Los Angeles in July. This recent move comes in the wake of a scandal involving Lewis Brisbois and its spinoff firm, Daugherty & Lordan. The controversy centered on the exposure of racist, sexist, antisemitic, and homophobic emails from the founders of the spinoff firm. Smith, however, has asserted that she was not privy to the emails until their public disclosure and that they did not sway her decision to transition.

Further reshuffling in the legal industry has been seen with Husch Blackwell recruiting a team of five lawyers from Lewis Brisbois for its Phoenix office. This string of departures from Lewis Brisbois seems to indicate some level of instability within the firm.

Broader Legal Industry Developments

