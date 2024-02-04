Dimond High Teacher Cat Walker A Finalist in National Teacher of the Year 2024

Dimond High School educator, Cat Walker, stands among the top four contenders for the coveted 2024 National Teacher of the Year award. This recognition comes on the heels of her innovative and practical approach to teaching, highlighting real-world applications, and her relentless push for student interest in STEM careers.

Real-World Teaching Approach

Walker's teaching methods are far from conventional. She integrates hands-on activities into her curriculum, such as simulating oil spill clean-ups using remotely operated vehicles in a pool. Her students also engage in projects that mimic real-world scenarios, like 3D printing coral to comprehend the impact of coral bleaching, and beach clean-ups to recycle plastic for school activities. This approach has not only made learning exciting and interactive but also instilled in her students a sense of responsibility towards their environment.

Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM Professionals

With an 18-year teaching career focusing on science, career, and technical education, Walker has become a significant advocate for STEM education. She continuously inspires her students, particularly those underrepresented in STEM fields. One of her students, Mackena Sopp, credits Walker for nurturing and supporting her aviation career goals. As the new school district initiative rolls out career academies, Walker sees a golden opportunity to further motivate her students to pursue STEM careers.

Advocacy for Better Public Education

Walker's commitment extends beyond the classroom. She is passionate about enhancing Alaska's public education system. She emphasizes the need for better funding and smaller class sizes to optimize educational performance. Walker's advocacy stems from her belief that these improvements would address the teaching vacancies the district faces and negate the need for hiring bonuses or recruiting teachers from overseas.

As spring approaches, Walker, along with the other finalists, will await the results of the national competition. This annual event, organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers, recognizes and honors the contributions of exceptional teachers across the nation.