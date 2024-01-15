Dillon County, South Carolina: A Review of 2023’s Notable Events

In 2023, Dillon County, South Carolina, brimmed with a tapestry of events that knitted the community together, while also testing its resilience. A blend of administrative changes, educational triumphs, unfortunate incidents, and jubilant celebrations marked the year, painting a vivid tableau of life in this southeastern county.

Leadership Transitions & Milestones

The year commenced with significant changes in the local government. Stevie Grice ascended to the position of Chairman of the Dillon County Council, and Sharonda Legette enlisted her services at CareSouth’s office in Latta. In a historic moment, Sterling Lee became the first African American mayor of Lake View. Another noteworthy achievement was when Greyson Singletary scored his 1,000th point, etching his name in the annals of sports history.

Healthcare Developments & Celebrations

In the healthcare sector, Dr. Nicholas Wallace assumed the role of Chief of Staff at McLeod Health. The county also celebrated centenarian Ona Booth Gaddy’s birthday, a testament to the longevity and vitality of its residents. Furthermore, Jenny Hardee’s appointment as CEO of McLeod Health Dillon marked another significant stride in the healthcare realm.

Tragedy, Crime, & Community Resilience

Despite these triumphs, the year was not without its share of adversity. The passing of individuals such as former Mayor James Robert Usher Jr., the shooting down of a Chinese balloon, a considerable number of COVID-19 deaths, and criminal activities, including homicides and shootings, cast long shadows over the community. Yet, Dillon County demonstrated its resilience and unity in the face of these challenges.

Community Celebrations & Economic Developments

The community also found reasons to rejoice, be it the 100th birthdays of its citizens, the return of the Masterworks Choir from Ireland, or the awarding of Quilts of Valor to veterans. Economic developments were a highlight, with the Inland Port celebrating five successful years and the announcement of new construction projects. The year concluded on a high note as the Dillon County Council Vice Chairman graduated from the Institute of Government for County Officials, and the community commemorated 9/11 with a remembrance ceremony.