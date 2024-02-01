Digital Twin Revolutionizes Rural Housing Redevelopment in Kansas

Kansas State University's Technology Development Institute (TDI) has carved a new path in the realm of rural housing development. In a ground-breaking partnership with the Innovation Center in northwest Kansas, TDI has successfully created a 'digital twin' of the historic Memorial School Building in Hill City, Kansas. This pioneering project stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in addressing the challenges of rural housing and community development.

Digital Twin: A Game-changer in Rural Housing

The Memorial School Building, which served generations of students as a high school and middle school until its closure in 2009, has been brought back to life in the digital realm. This was made feasible by the NavVis VLX digital scanning system, a sophisticated tool capable of rapidly scanning entire facilities to create accurate 3D models. The digital twin, accurate to 5 millimeters, was realized in a mere four hours, capturing both the interior and exterior details of the historic school building.

Facilitating Redevelopment with Digital Precision

The creation of the digital twin opens up new avenues for redevelopment, particularly in the context of older buildings lacking detailed plans. Developers now have access to precise digital files, which serve as a cost-effective and efficient solution to facilitate the redevelopment process. By doing so, TDI aims to address the pressing housing shortages plaguing rural communities.

Aligning with the K-State 105 Initiative

The digital twin project aligns seamlessly with the broader goals of the K-State 105 initiative. This initiative, driven by the university's research and extension network, aims to catalyze economic growth and advancement across all 105 counties of Kansas. It fosters strategic partnerships with state institutions, nonprofits, and corporations to bolster community capacities and strengths.

The Innovation Center, a private foundation serving 26 rural counties in northwest Kansas, is a key partner in this initiative. With its focus on providing economic and entrepreneurial assistance to businesses in the region, the Innovation Center is instrumental in facilitating rural development and growth.

The creation of the digital twin of the Memorial School Building stands as an innovative solution to housing shortages in rural Kansas, and a beacon of hope for similar communities worldwide. It is a testament to how technology and collaboration can breathe new life into old structures and communities, ensuring a sustainable future for all.