Science & Technology

Digital Genome Market on Growth Trajectory, Expected to Reach $92.93 Billion by 2030

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Digital Genome Market: Projections and Potential

The global digital genome market, which amassed a revenue of $22.22 billion in 2022, is on a promising trajectory. By 2030, it’s projected to swell to a staggering $92.93 billion, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.58% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in market value is fueled by leaps in DNA sequencing technologies and a heightened awareness of the far-reaching applications of genomics across diverse sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

At its core, the digital genome involves transforming genetic information into a digital format. This process is powered by high-throughput DNA sequencing and bioinformatics. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to provide a significant boost to the market, enhancing data interpretation and shedding light on direct-to-consumer genetic testing.

Driving Factors and Market Trends

Additional growth catalysts include an increased focus on disease surveillance and the integration of genomics with other scientific disciplines like proteomics and metabolomics. One notable development is the $18 million funding garnered by London-based Genomes.io, spearheaded by GEM Digital Limited, to enable the secure monetization of genomic data. This demonstrates the growing attention and investment in the field.

The report also sheds light on the strategies employed by leading companies in the industry, emphasizing partnerships and product innovations. The DNA sequencing segment is poised for prominence, owing to its crucial role in genomics. Hospitals and clinics are anticipated to be the primary end-users, integrating genomics into healthcare.

Regional Insights and Future Prospects

Regionally, North America dominates the market, bolstered by a well-established genomics infrastructure and supportive governmental initiatives. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, market segmentation, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

The digital genome market’s impressive growth projection reflects the increasing demand and application of genomics. As technology continues to evolve and awareness of genomics’ potential grows, we can expect further advancements and innovations in the field, making a significant impact across various industries worldwide.

Science & Technology United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

