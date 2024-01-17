Dickinson Wright Welcomes New Member Attorneys in 2024

Dickinson Wright, an eminent general practice business law firm, is setting the stage for a promising 2024 with the addition of new member attorneys. Each bearing a distinguished set of skills and recognized for their expertise, they are ready to contribute to the firm's dedication to offering top-notch client service and quality legal advice.

Introducing the New Members

Among the new joiners, Myles Baker, based in Detroit, brings his specialization in regulatory cannabis, complex business litigation, and labor and employment litigation. He also holds active roles in various legal committees and advisory boards. Emily Burdick, another Detroit addition, leverages her accounting and legal acumen to focus on commercial litigation and tax controversy. Troy office's Brandon Debus is known for his work in commercial litigation, live music and entertainment, and insurance coverage. Angelina Delmastro, operating out of Detroit, practices labor and employment litigation and has been lauded for her leadership and advisory roles. Finally, Alison Duffy, hailing from the Troy office, brings her proficiency in probate litigation backed by prior experience in civil litigation.

Dickinson Wright's Commitment to Excellence

Dickinson Wright is a firm that prides itself on its industry expertise and business acumen, with over 475 attorneys spread across 40 practice areas. The firm operates from 20 offices across the United States and Canada, which include 13 domestic offices and a Canadian office in Toronto. The firm also underscores its commitment to security and privacy with ISO certifications and has been recognized by independent law firm evaluators such as Chambers, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

Other Noteworthy Updates

In other related news, the firm recently represented Mr. Shanchun Huang, CEO of Future FinTech Group Inc., in a civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC's allegations of manipulative trading and failure to disclose beneficial ownership of the company's stock were vehemently denied by Mr. Huang, who is looking forward to presenting evidence in court. His representation, Jacob Frenkel, is a new member attorney at Dickinson Wright with over 36 years of experience in securities enforcement.