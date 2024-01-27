Dias Floral Company Blooms in New Downtown Location

Dias Floral Company, a floral shop with a rich history of over 100 years, has found a new home in the heart of downtown Beckley. The historic floral shop has moved from its age-old location on Robert C. Byrd Drive, driven by the sale of its original building to Eppy's Drugstore, a neighboring business. The move is marked by a ribbon-cutting event on January 31, an occasion that is not only symbolic of new beginnings but also of the shop's commitment to the local community.

A New Chapter in a Century-Old History

The relocation is a significant milestone for Dias Floral Company, an establishment that has been a part of Beckley's history for over a century. The new location, previously used as an attorney's office, was chosen for its central location and accessibility. It stands at 208 Main St., beckoning customers with operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Meeting Logistical Challenges Head-On

Relocating a business that deals with delicate living organisms was no easy feat. It presented a unique set of logistical challenges that required careful planning and execution. However, the shop is now open for business and ready to write the next chapter in its long history.

Anticipating a Blooming Future

Owner Steve Webb, who purchased Dias Floral Company in 1996, is excited about the new location's potential. Having already experienced one holiday season there, he is eager to see how the upcoming Valentine's Day will contribute to the store's success. Webb's optimism is not unfounded; the shop's strategic placement promises easy access for customers and a chance to become an even bigger part of the local community.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will provide an opportunity for guests to experience the shop's holiday-themed decorations and offerings, while also marking the beginning of a new era for Dias Floral Company.