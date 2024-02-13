Diane Warren's Unstoppable Streak: Seven Consecutive Oscar Nominations

In a night that celebrated the resurgence of R&B, Victoria Monét made history as the first artist to win both the Best New Artist Grammy and the Billboard Women in Music's Rising Star Award. However, it was another woman's achievements in a different realm of music that truly stole the show.

The Unstoppable Diane Warren: Seven Consecutive Oscar Nominations

While Monét's star continues to rise in the R&B world, songwriter Diane Warren has been quietly amassing an impressive collection of Oscar nominations for her original songs. This year marks Warren's seventh consecutive nomination in the category, a feat matched only by a few others, including the legendary John Williams and Max Steiner.

A Long List of Accolades

Warren's first Oscar nomination came in 1987 for "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," which she co-wrote with Albert Hammond. Since then, she has received nods for iconic songs like "Because You Loved Me," "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," and "Stand Up for Something." Her latest nominations include "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman."

The Elusive Competitive Oscar

Despite her numerous nominations, Warren has yet to win a competitive Oscar. This year, she faces stiff competition from the likes of "Barbie," "American Symphony," and "Killers of the Flower Moon." Nevertheless, Warren remains optimistic and is proud of her accomplishments.

"It's an honor just to be nominated," she said in a recent interview. "But I won't lie – I'd love to take home that little gold statue. I've made room on my mantle for it."

As we celebrate Victoria Monét's historic win and the resurgence of R&B, let's not forget the achievements of women like Diane Warren, who continue to push the boundaries of music and inspire future generations.

In the end, it's not just about the awards – it's about the impact these artists have on the world. And with their talent, drive, and determination, there's no limit to what they can achieve.

