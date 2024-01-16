Diana Shipping Inc. Signs Time Charter Contract for Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel

Global shipping company Diana Shipping Inc., known for its specialization in dry bulk vessels, has made a significant announcement. They have entered a time charter contract with Stone Shipping Ltd for their Ultramax dry bulk vessel, the m/v DSI Aquarius. The contract, which commences on January 19, 2024, has been agreed upon a gross charter rate of US$14,500 per day. Notably, a 5% commission will be deducted for third parties involved.

Contract Duration and Revenue Generation

The contract with Stone Shipping Ltd is not a short-term one. It extends until at least December 1, 2024, with a chance of further extension up to February 1, 2025. The importance of this deal for Diana Shipping Inc. is evident in the projected revenue figures. The charter agreement is expected to generate an estimated US$4.52 million in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.

A Glimpse Into Diana Shipping Inc.'s Fleet

Diana Shipping Inc.'s current fleet is a force to be reckoned with. It comprises 40 dry bulk vessels boasting a combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.5 million dwt. The fleet's weighted average age stands at 10.57 years, indicating a well-maintained and reliable collection of vessels. The range of vessels includes 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax, and 9 Ultramax.

The company is not confined to just one type of service. Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services globally, primarily focusing on short to medium-term charters. They transport a variety of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and more, on international shipping routes. While the company looks forward to future opportunities, it has issued a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.