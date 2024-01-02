Diamond Vogel Announces Four Feature Colors for 2024

Diamond Vogel, the Iowa-based paint and coatings manufacturer, has unveiled its unique feature colors for 2024, breaking away from the traditional single ‘Color of the Year.’ The move, aimed at providing a broader array of options for consumers, underlines the four selected colors, each with its distinctive appeal and purpose.

Embracing Variety in Color

The 2024 feature colors are as diverse as they are vibrant. ‘Welcome Home’ is a golden hue, versatile for interior and exterior use, imbuing spaces with a warm, welcoming aura. ‘Mother Nature,’ a profound green, draws its inspiration from the outdoors, reflecting the growing trend of bringing nature into living spaces. The vintage-inspired orange, ‘It’s My Party,’ is a nod to nostalgia and the joy of personal expression. Lastly, ‘Glistening,’ a light yellow, symbolizes confidence and new beginnings, resonating with the optimism of a fresh year.

Coordinated Color Palettes

Each feature color doesn’t stand alone but is part of a larger color palette comprising four additional coordinating colors. This strategy, outlined in Diamond Vogel’s 2024 color trend report, ‘Embrace the Adventure,’ is designed to assist consumers in finding complementary colors for their projects. In an industry that often focuses on a single trend, this multi-palette approach provides flexibility and variety to cater to different projects and personal tastes.

Color and Personal Expression

Diamond Vogel emphasizes the importance of personal style and mental wellbeing, highlighting the role of color in reflecting personality and providing inspiration. As such, the company’s selection of multiple feature colors for 2024 is a powerful acknowledgment of individuality and personal expression in the world of design. It encourages consumers to embrace their uniqueness, using color as a medium to articulate their personal style and preferences. This narrative aligns with Diamond Vogel’s commitment to cater to various markets, including industrial, architectural, and automotive, since its establishment in 1926.