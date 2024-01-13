Diamond State Networks Announces Top-Level Changes, Amplifies Fiber Optic Broadband Investment

In a significant shift in its executive suite, Diamond State Networks (DSN), the leading fiber optic middle mile services provider in Arkansas, has elevated Jill McDaniel to the position of Chief Operating Officer, in addition to bringing on board the seasoned telecommunications expert, Tim Adkins, as Vice President of Sales. These strategic changes come at a time when DSN, backed by 14 of Arkansas’ electric cooperatives, is spearheading the largest fiber optic broadband investment in the state’s history, with a staggering $1.8 billion earmarked for network construction spanning almost 70% of Arkansas.

McDaniel Steps Up

Jill McDaniel, who initially joined DSN in December 2022 as Vice President of Operations, will now lend her extensive experience in telecommunications to the role of Chief Operating Officer. McDaniel’s extensive portfolio, which includes stints at Irby Utilities, Ritter Communications, Allo Communications, and Windstream, has prepared her to oversee not only network operations, project management, field operations, and sales engineering, but also the crucial aspect of network engineering.

Adkins Joins the Ranks

Tim Adkins, a veteran in the telecommunications industry with over two decades of experience, has been appointed as the Vice President of Sales. Adkins’ previous roles at Iris Networks and Ritter Communications highlight his expertise in wholesale telecommunications business development, a skill set that will undoubtedly prove invaluable to DSN’s ambitious expansion plans.

A Historic Investment

DSN’s latest management shake-up presages a period of intense activity for the company, which is currently undertaking a historic investment in fiber optic broadband. With more than $1.8 billion allocated, DSN aims to construct a network that will cover nearly 70% of Arkansas, a feat unparalleled in the state’s history. This ambitious project, made possible by the combined support of 14 of Arkansas’ electric cooperatives, underlines DSN’s commitment to driving connectivity and technological advancement in the region.