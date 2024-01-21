DHS to Implement New System to Regulate Chinese Tourism to CNMI

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is enacting a plan, initially conceived during the Trump administration, to overhaul the regulation of Chinese tourism to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

This new system, the Economic Vitality & Security Travel Authorization Program (EVS-TAP), is poised to replace the existing discretionary parole system that currently permits Chinese tourists to enter the CNMI with paper documents in hand upon arrival.

EVS-TAP: A New System for Chinese Tourism to CNMI

The announcement came from the CNMI's Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, who revealed the development in his e-newsletter. Sablan had been a vocal advocate for the implementation of EVS-TAP, spurred on by the urging of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands (HANMI).

Under the auspices of EVS-TAP, tourists will be required to submit electronic information a minimum of five days before travel. This allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers additional time to conduct comprehensive security checks against watchlists and law enforcement databases. Subsequently, an electronic 'Board' or 'No Board' directive will be dispatched to the airline, although CBP maintains the right to deny entry upon arrival.

Enhancing Security and Streamlining the Arrival Process

The new system, it's believed, will enhance the arrival process, bolster security, and curtail costs for CBP. A group of U.S. senators and House members have thrown their support behind the change, voicing concerns that the current parole program leaves the CNMI susceptible to a host of issues, including drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and organized crime. The CNMI Senate has echoed this sentiment, indicating support for EVS-TAP.

Reviving CNMI's Tourism Industry Post Covid-19

The CNMI economy, heavily dependent on tourism, is still grappling with the fallout from Covid-19 restrictions, and the new system is viewed as a crucial step towards rejuvenating a critical economic sector.