D&H Distributing Marks 105 Years of Profitability, Eyes Future with AI and Windows 11 Upgrade

Marking a momentous milestone in its rich history, D&H Distributing, the Pennsylvania-based IT distributor, closed 2023 on a triumphant note, with revenues breaching the $6 billion barrier. This achievement adds a feather to the cap of the company’s impressive streak of profitability, extending it to 105 consecutive years. Notably, D&H holds the prestige of being the third-largest IT distributor worldwide, and is uniquely employee-owned.

D&H: A Stalwart in the SMB Market

With a strategic focus on the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market, D&H has carved a niche for itself in the IT distribution landscape. The company’s leadership is a testament to continuity and commitment with Co-President Dan Schwab and his brother Michael Schwab steering the ship, a legacy that their grandfather initiated back in 1918.

Investing in the Future with AI and Managed Services

Eyeing the future, D&H is channeling investments into emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed services. This move is aimed at bolstering its support for the solution provider customers. Dan Schwab has particularly underscored the transformative potential of AI for SMB operations. By leveraging AI, SMBs can offer more advanced services like intelligent chatbots, propelling their businesses to new heights.

Capitalizing on the Windows Upgrade

Another key development on D&H’s radar is the anticipated surge in demand triggered by the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. This transition is expected to spur a rise in PC sales and necessitate upgrades in servers, network, and storage, given the augmented data sharing requirements.

Expanding Reach and Federal Business Growth

While D&H continues to prioritize its SMB market, the company is also extending its reach to midmarket and enterprise businesses. Concurrently, it’s channeling resources towards the growth of its federal business, thereby ensuring it caters to the needs of its larger partners.

In the era of rapid technological evolution, D&H Distributing’s unwavering commitment to its partners, its strategic investments, and its focus on emerging trends position it strongly for continued success and growth in the IT distribution landscape.