Deziree Price and USF's Strive for Diversity in Engineering Education

Deziree Price, a Black female engineering student, made the conscious decision to attend the University of South Florida (USF) for its appealing financial advantages, prime location in Tampa, and the myriad opportunities offered by its esteemed engineering program. Despite giving thought to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Price's concerns pivoted around the dearth of accredited engineering departments and equal opportunities at these institutions.

The Underrepresentation of Black Students in Engineering

The Center for Public Integrity points to a disturbing trend: the frequent absence of accredited engineering departments in HBCUs. This observation is echoed by the American Society for Engineering Education, which reported a mere 4.6% of engineering degrees awarded to Black students in 2018, a statistic that underscores the stark underrepresentation of Black students in the field.

Price's Journey and Initiatives at USF

Price has taken an active role during her tenure at USF. She has worked as a research assistant on a project named 'safe teams,' an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity within engineering teams. Her contributions reflect her commitment to making a difference and creating an environment where diversity is embraced and valued.

USF's Pioneering Partnership

Taylor Johnston, COO of the Institute of Applied Engineering at USF, shed light on the institute's unique partnerships. It collaborates with the military and engages students in innovative projects, further enriching the learning experience. In a recent stride towards inclusivity and diversity, USF joined the Tougaloo College Research and Development Foundation, a network comprising 13 HBCUs.

This partnership aims to enhance research collaboration, secure more funding, and afford HBCU students with internships and mentoring. USF's involvement marks it as the first Florida university to join this network, signaling its unyielding commitment to diversity and strengthening research capabilities at HBCUs.