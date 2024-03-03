DeWanda Wise Eyes Marvel's Storm Role, Reflects on MCU Near-Miss and Upcoming 'Imaginary' Premiere

DeWanda Wise, known for her role in 'Jurassic World Dominion,' is keen on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but only as one character: Storm. With her sights set on the iconic role, Wise's potential future in the MCU marks an intriguing possibility, particularly after her previous near-miss with joining the universe in 'Captain Marvel.' Meanwhile, Wise is gearing up for the release of her next project, the Blumhouse horror film 'Imaginary,' set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

Storm Casting Hopes and MCU's Expanding Universe

In a recent interview, DeWanda Wise expressed her singular interest in playing Storm, the weather-controlling mutant from the X-Men series. This revelation comes as the MCU begins to integrate X-Men characters into its expansive narrative. Wise's enthusiasm for the role was evident when she mentioned, "It is the only Marvel character I'm interested in... it's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in," during an interaction with The Movie Dweeb. Her previous engagement with a role in 'Captain Marvel,' which fell through due to scheduling conflicts, only adds a layer of anticipation for her potential casting as the new Storm.

Missed Opportunities and Fan Support

DeWanda Wise's journey with Marvel could have started back in 2018, had it not been for her commitment to the Netflix series 'She's Gotta Have It.' This scheduling conflict led her to step down from a role in 'Captain Marvel,' opening the door for speculation about her future within the MCU. Wise's interest in playing Storm isn't new; she shared an Instagram post in 2018 expressing her desire to embody the character, encouraged by fan suggestions. This open campaigning for the role, combined with the recent appearance of X-Men characters in MCU films as variants, stokes curiosity about when and how Storm will be reintroduced in this cinematic universe.

Upcoming Projects and X-Men Anticipation

While the MCU's plans for Storm remain under wraps, DeWanda Wise continues to make waves in the film industry. Her next appearance in 'Imaginary' promises to showcase her versatility as an actress in a horror setting, diverging from her previous blockbuster roles. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, 'Imaginary' explores the chilling story of a woman confronting the very real presence of her once-imaginary friend. As Wise prepares for this upcoming release, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see if her dream of playing Storm will materialize, signaling a significant moment in the ever-evolving narrative of the MCU.