Disaster

Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here’s How You Can Help

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here’s How You Can Help

In the early hours of December 29th, a catastrophic fire engulfed a family home in Rogers, Texas. A family of thirteen, forced to flee from the flames, has been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and memories of a home, now reduced to ashes. The fire reportedly started from an extension cord on the front porch, transforming the family’s abode into an inferno, obliterating everything in its path.

The Unfolding Tragedy

Thirteen-year-old Michael Trouten Jr., a resident of the house, was the first to notice the ominous smoke. He quickly alerted the rest of the family, who had no choice but to evacuate immediately. The family barely managed to escape the raging fire, leaving behind all their belongings, including presents and cherished items from their recent Christmas celebration.

The Aftermath and the Path Ahead

Among the victims of the fire was Jaime Rivera, who lived in the travel trailer with her one-year-old child and is expecting another. Rivera lost all her baby items and gifts in the fire, further escalating the tragic circumstances. Despite the heartrending loss of their home and belongings, the family remains thankful that no lives were lost in the blaze. The family has since found temporary shelter in a hotel.

Public Support and Donation Campaign

In a bid to rebuild their shattered lives, the family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. They aim to raise $5,000 to secure a new home and replace their lost belongings. Alongside the fundraising campaign, they are seeking clothing donations to cater to their immediate needs. Acts of generosity can go a long way in helping this family regain their footing in these trying times. Donations can be made through the provided GoFundMe link or by contacting the family directly for clothing contributions.

Disaster
Ayesha Mumtaz

