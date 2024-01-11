Detroit Regional Chamber and GM Empower Communities with NeighborHUB Grant Program

In a significant step towards bolstering community development and empowerment, the Detroit Regional Chamber, in a collaboration with General Motors (GM), has announced the awarding of the sixth NeighborHUB grant program. The program will benefit 10 nonprofits and 20 small businesses located in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. A robust sum of $600,000 in grants will be dispersed, supplemented with consulting and support services.

Empowering Local Communities

Devon O’Reilly, the Chamber’s Senior Director of Community Engagement and Leadership Development, expressed a profound sense of pride in this collaboration. The diversity of the representatives and the projects that truly reflect the local neighborhoods are a testament to the program’s commitment to community empowerment. Similarly, Genna Young from GM stressed the program’s six-year history of inspiring change and offering a helping hand to community leaders and entrepreneurs.

Impact Stories from Past Recipients

The announcement was punctuated by stories from past grant recipients sharing the impact of their initiatives. George Adams Jr. reflected on the affordable housing projects for Virginia Park. Khary Frazier discussed his project that underlines culture and creativity on the west side. Meanwhile, Tanya Saldivar-Ali opened up about her experiences as a minority contractor influencing construction projects.

NeighborHUB: A Beacon of Hope

The 2024 class of recipients brings the total to 94 organizations that have reaped the benefits of the NeighborHUB program. The program has provided nearly $2.3 million in cash funding and consulting services, ensuring the longevity and success of the projects. The NeighborHUB program continues to inspire, empower, and bring hope to Detroit’s local neighborhoods, setting a model for other communities to follow.