Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment

At the 2024 Detroit Policy Conference, a critical discussion unfolded around the necessity for increased funding in higher education and the significance of collaboration between academic institutions and the business community. The panel, led by Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark, comprised noted personalities such as Russ Kavalhuna, President of Henry Ford College, Bill Pink, President of Ferris State University, and representatives from Acuitas, the University of Michigan Board of Regents, and the Small Business Association of Michigan.

The Growing Michigan Together Council’s Recommendations

Key insights from the council’s Higher Education workgroup, co-chaired by Kavalhuna and Pink, formed the backbone of the dialogue. The council underscored the urgency to align higher education with business and workforce requirements, starting from PreK-12 systems, extending up to postsecondary education. This approach encapsulates integrating college experiences with business opportunities, thereby enabling students to establish connections with prospective employers throughout their college tenure, not just towards the end.

Creating Clear Pathways for Students

Kavalhuna accentuated the need to carve clear pathways for students transitioning from community college to university. He proposed a system where businesses would guarantee jobs for graduates, thus creating a seamless bridge between the academic and professional worlds. Meanwhile, Brian Calley stressed the importance of a connected educational system, highlighting that only a minuscule percentage of students currently secure a four-year degree or recognized credential.

Funding Challenges and Solutions

Sarah Hubbard addressed the elephant in the room – funding challenges. She emphasized that both the state and higher education institutions bear responsibility in securing sufficient funds and communicating the value of higher education to policymakers. The panel explored long-term solutions for funding, acknowledging that higher education is significantly underfunded at the state level.

The conversation also delved into the societal impact of college attainment, the importance of community involvement in program design, and the need for investment in vocational training and affordable educational resources. The consensus was clear: policymakers must address the challenges that higher education institutions face and reimagine postsecondary learning for the future.