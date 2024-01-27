Detroit Native and Casino Owner Derek Stevens Announces Giveaway for Lions Fans

Derek Stevens, a Las Vegas casino magnate and former Detroit resident, has set the stage for an exciting giveaway at the Las Vegas Circa Resort & Casino. The event, designed to foster a sense of camaraderie among Detroit Lions fans, will commence this Saturday between 10 p.m. and midnight Eastern Time. The grand prize? Two round trip charter plane tickets to the much-anticipated Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game.

Entry Criteria and Prizes

Stevens, a lifelong Lions fan himself, has set simple yet engaging participation criteria. Patrons need to wear Detroit Lions gear to gain an entry into the giveaway. For those wishing to enhance their chances of winning, there's a lucrative option: For every $100 bet placed on the Lions-49ers game, participants receive an additional ten entries. The giveaway doesn't stop at the grand prize; other rewards include dinner at Barry's Downtown Prime and access to daybeds and cabanas at Stadium Swim.

Stevens' Motivation and Commitment

The inspiration for this giveaway stemmed from Stevens' recent experience when he chartered a plane to take guests to witness the Lions' resounding victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This exceptional experience spurred him to involve more people in such electrifying events. Beyond the event, Stevens' initiative reflects a deep-seated commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit. Despite his move to Las Vegas, his loyalty to the Lions remains unwavering. He hopes that a true Lions fan will clinch the coveted tickets.

Inclusive Event for All Patrons

Stevens' giveaway, while aimed at Detroit Lions fans, is open to all patrons of the casino. This inclusivity aligns with the spirit of sportsmanship and community, reflecting the ethos of the Las Vegas Circa Resort & Casino. All are welcome to don their favorite NFL team's gear, place their bets, and revel in the anticipation of this exciting event.