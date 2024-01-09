Detroit Lions’ Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach

California-native quarterback, renowned for his early success with the Los Angeles Rams, has breathed new life into his career with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback, who once led the Rams to a 42-27 record, a 2018 NFC championship, and scored 107 touchdowns, experienced a slump towards the tail end of his five-year stint with the Rams. This downturn led to a trade to the Detroit Lions in January 2021, where he was initially perceived as a stopgap measure.

A Resurgence in Detroit

Contrary to initial expectations, the quarterback has rejuvenated his career in Detroit, earning commendations from his former coach, Sean McVay, for his refined on-field maturity and confidence. In the 2023 regular season, he threw for 30 touchdowns and 4,575 yards, steering the Lions to a 12-5 record and their first NFC North division title in three decades. He also helped the team score the fifth-most points in the NFL. McVay acknowledged his former quarterback’s strong rapport with his skill players, as well as his effective leadership in the offense.

Goff’s Noteworthy On-Field Performance

In the Lions’ 30-20 victory over the Vikings, Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 320 yards, scoring two touchdowns with no interceptions. This marked his fifth 300-yard game of the season. He formed a potent connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown, making 144 yards and a touchdown. With 30 touchdowns, he ended the season with the second-highest touchdown total of his career. ESPN Fantasy Projection also underscores his solid 2022 performance, ranking fifth in QBR and finishing as the 10th place fantasy QB. However, his lack of rushing may limit him to fringe QB1 fantasy output at best.

A Home Playoff Game on the Horizon

As Detroit prepares to host a home playoff game for the first time in thirty years, against none other than the Rams, McVay is gearing up for a challenging game in a vibrant home atmosphere. He is all set to face his former quarterback’s high-performing offense, a testament to the quarterback’s successful career revival.