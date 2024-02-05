Detroit Celebrates Black-Owned Hair Care Business During Black History Month

In the spirit of Black History Month, CBS News Detroit has devoted every Monday in February to celebrate Black businesses, with a unique focus on the hair care industry. The natural hair movement, a global phenomenon that encourages the use of natural hair products, witnessed a staggering success last year, generating over $10 billion. This initiative also underscores the significance of local purchases and their potential to invigorate Michigan's economy.

Meet the Trailblazer: Moy

Amyre Makupson of CBS News Detroit spotlights a Southfield-based entrepreneur, Moy, the visionary behind Moy Hair Essentials. A decade ago, Moy grappled with finding hair care products that catered to her needs, sparking her journey to create her line of natural hair products. Her product range is infused with elements like aloe vera, vitamin E, castor oil, and peppermint oil.

More Than Just Hair Care

However, Moy's journey transcends the boundaries of mere product line creation. It's a journey of self-acceptance, of embracing her identity, and of providing a beacon of support for other Black women. She emphasizes the versatility of Black hair and underscores the importance of using the right products to maintain its health and radiance.

A Positive Impact on Michigan's Economy

The spotlight shed on local businesses like Moy Hair Essentials reinforces the beneficial economic impact of supporting local purchases. It's not just about celebrating Black-owned businesses, but also about recognizing the crucial role they play in bolstering the local economy, particularly in Michigan.