Detroit Cathedral Transforms into Apostolic Center with 'Journey with the Saints' Project

The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, brimming with historical and religious significance, is set to unveil its 'Journey with the Saints' project. This undertaking will transform the cathedral into an apostolic center and a pilgrimage site, attracting believers and tourists alike with its spiritual and cultural richness.

The Grand Unveiling

On February 8, Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron and Father J.J. Mech, the rector of the cathedral, will dedicate the new installation. The project features 14 larger-than-life statues of each apostle, meticulously carved from single tree trunks in 1927 in Italy. These statues were lovingly restored after being rescued from a closed church, now ready to inspire awe and veneration in their new home.

A Unique Pilgrimage Experience

'Journey with the Saints' is unique, not only for its grandeur but also for its design that encourages interaction. The installation includes first-class relics below each statue, with signs guiding visitors on how to embark on a spiritual pilgrimage. This setup is rare in North America and unique in the world for the accessible way it brings together all 12 of Christ's apostles for veneration.

Cathedral's Future Plans

But the cathedral's vision doesn't stop there. Plans are underway to dedicate an outdoor grotto in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary on May 12. This dedication will commemorate those lost to COVID-19 and reflect the face Saint Bernadette saw in Lourdes, France. The cathedral, besides being a sanctuary for faith, is becoming a cultural hub, offering a space for spiritual and cultural enrichment. Future plans include a garden walk, art benches, a dog park, a bird sanctuary, and a pollination habitat, turning the cathedral into a vibrant community space.