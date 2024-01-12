en English
Automotive

Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025

Breaking the cycle of the last few years, the prestigious North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), more commonly known as the Detroit Auto Show, will return to its traditional January window. The 2025 show will occur from Friday, January 10, to Monday, January 20, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. This move back to January was confirmed by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA), marking a return to the auto show’s long-standing winter schedule.

A Return to Tradition

For many years, the Detroit Auto Show had been a staple event of the winter calendar before a recent shift to fall dates. However, the show struggled to attract crowds and new model debuts in the September slot, leading organizers to believe that a return to the winter month made more sense. The move reflects the show’s efforts to reimagine itself and reignite public excitement about cars.

Reimagining the Detroit Auto Show

This decision was made after extensive discussions with numerous partners. It mirrors an attempt to revamp the Detroit Auto Show amidst a constantly shifting global automotive landscape. The move back to January is aimed at showcasing the city and industry, stirring up sales during quieter months, and providing great value for automakers to participate in the future.

Anticipated Impact

The return to January is expected to bring back some of the show’s historical prestige and timing with the automotive industry’s new model year rollout. The Detroit Auto Show has been a significant event for the automotive industry, showcasing new vehicles, technology, and industry trends. The 2025 show is eagerly anticipated to continue this tradition. The move back to January is seen as an opportunity to attract more consumers and revive the show’s attendance, which had faltered during the September shows.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

