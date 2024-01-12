Detroit Auto Show Returns to Original January Timeframe Amidst Industry-Wide Challenges

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), colloquially known as the Detroit Auto Show, is set to revert to its traditional January timeframe after a lackluster attempt at shifting the event to September. The decision to move the auto show to September was initially aimed at leveraging warmer weather to facilitate outdoor experiences, with the broader goal of attracting a larger consumer audience. However, after two years, the organizers have decided to return to the original schedule.

Strategic Move amidst Global Challenges

The Detroit Auto Show’s decision is reflective of the broader challenges faced by auto shows worldwide as they grapple with dwindling public interest and declining attendance. The shift back to January is a strategic one, aimed at repositioning the event in light of these industry-wide difficulties. The show is scheduled to debut in downtown Detroit in January 2025, with the charity preview slated for January 10 and public days from January 11 to 20.

Reimagining the Detroit Auto Show

The move back to January is part of a larger effort to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show and rekindle excitement about cars. With car companies increasingly opting for less expensive virtual events, traditional auto shows like NAIAS face a crucial challenge in maintaining relevance and appeal. The show’s executive director noted that this move aims not only to adapt to these changing dynamics but also to place a renewed focus on potential car buyers.

A Welcome Change for the Hospitality Industry

The move back to January has been welcomed by Detroit and Southeast Michigan’s hospitality community, which has traditionally struggled during this period. The return of the Detroit Auto Show in its original slot is expected to boost local businesses and provide a much-needed fillip to the hospitality industry. The show will kick off with the Red Carpet Charity Preview on January 10, 2025, followed by public days from January 11-20 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.