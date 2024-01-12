en English
Automotive

Detroit Auto Show Returns to January Slot in 2025

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, one of the most prestigious automotive events, will return to its traditional January slot in 2025. The decision comes after a two-year experiment of hosting the show in September, which, despite initial hopes, failed to generate the desired impact.

Adapting to Industry Shifts

The shift back to January was announced after comprehensive discussions with partners and a detailed analysis of the evolving global automotive landscape. The organizers acknowledged the challenges they faced in attracting crowds and new model debuts during the September shows. The move to September was initially made to capitalize on warmer weather for outdoor experiences and to draw more consumers. However, this strategy did not yield the expected results.

The Relevance of Auto Shows

Auto shows worldwide have been grappling with dwindling crowds and persuading car companies to reveal new models. The automotive industry is in the midst of a global shift, where companies are opting for less expensive, virtual events for new model reveals. These virtual shows don’t have to compete with other announcements at large auto shows, making them an increasingly popular choice among automakers.

Reviving the January Tradition

The January shows have a strong history of success, attracting around 800,000 visitors. In comparison, the attendance for the September shows was not disclosed, with organizers indicating that they would have been satisfied with 500,000 attendees. By reverting to the January slot, the Detroit Auto Show aims to reignite excitement about cars among the public. The executive director of the Detroit auto show, Rod Alberts, emphasized the need for adaptation in the face of changing automotive conditions. The next show is scheduled from January 10-20, 2025, with a goal to create a more impactful event that resonates with the public and the industry alike.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

